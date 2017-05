Erykah Badu has announced a globe-spanning summer trek dubbed the Badu Vs. Everythang Tour.

The jaunt kicks off May 6th in Birmingham, Alabama with Badu's first of two Funk Fest headlining spots; two weeks later, the soul singer will perform at the Atlanta offshoot.

After gigs in Houston

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Erykah Badu Plots Badu Vs. Everythang Tour